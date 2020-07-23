Dunstable Boy Pulled From Conservation Pond Has Died

Dunstable Police Chief James Dow and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan reported on July 10 that a 15-year-old swimmer who was pulled from a local conservation pond in Dunstable has died.

The boy was located in approximately 13 feet of water and was transported to a New Hampshire hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

The name of the boy will not be released. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office does not release the names of juveniles when no foul play is suspected.

Dunstable Police and Fire responded at approximately 4:15 p.m. to the conservation pond near Main Street. Police and firefighters, along with a dive team, immediately began searching the water. Crews located the boy in the water at approximately 6 p.m.