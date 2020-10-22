Early Voting Off To Strong Start In Groton

by Robert Stewart

Early voting in the Presidential Election is currently underway in Massachusetts, and in Groton Town Clerk Michael Bouchard noted that early indicators point to a heavy voter turnout that could set a record for voter participation in any election recorded in Groton. Early voting started in Massachusetts on Oct. 17 and will run through Oct. 30.

In that first weekend of early voting, Bouchard said 1,850 voters in Groton had already cast their ballots – a number that nearly equals the total number of early voting ballots cast in the September 1 Primary Election.

Of the 1,850 early ballots cast, Bouchard indicated that 1,478 were mailed either as Absentee ballots or Early Mail-in ballots. Early in-person voting was also strong with 372 voters going to the polls at Town Hall to cast their ballots. In comparison, the total early voter turnout in the September Primary was 2,065. Of the 2,065 early ballots in the September Primary, 1,830 did so by mail and 235 voted early in person at the polls.

Groton had a 40 percent voter turnout in the September Primary and in the first weekend of early voting in the Presidential Election the turnout has nearly equaled that of the September Primary. Commenting on the first weekend of early in-person voting, Bouchard stated, “We are approaching double the in-person early vote of the primary in the first 2 1⁄2 days.”

In a recent update from the Town Clerk‘s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 21, Bouchard reported that the number of voters casting their ballots by early in-person voting had soared to 687 – nearly doubling the turnout in the first two days of early voting and tripling the total in-person voting at the September Primary. Bouchard reinforced his earlier comment

on early voter turnout by stating, “It’s strong.”

The number of registered voters in Groton totals 8,561 and with 1,850 ballots cast in the first two days of early voting, approximately 22 percent of registered voters in town have already cast their ballots. In the September Primary, approximately 61 percent of voters who cast a ballot did so during the early voting period. After the September Primary, Bouchard predicted that voter turnout at this Presidential Election would be approximately 80 percent. An 80 percent turnout rate means that approximately 7,000 voters would cast a ballot. If the 61 percent rate of early voting is repeated, it would mean that 4,270 will cast their ballots early. With the town recording 1,850 early ballots in just 2 1⁄2 days, it seems likely that early voting will match or exceed the levels recorded at the September Primary.

Bouchard noted that voter turnout levels in past elections are not readily available and would take some time to research. However, in the past three Presidential Election cycles going back to 2008, voter turnout has been consistently over 80 percent. In the 2008 Presidential Election there was an 85 percent turnout of registered voters. In the 2012 Presidential Election, voter turnout was 81 percent and in the 2016 Presidential Election, voter turnout was also 81 percent. Bouchard has indicated that in the 2020 Presidential Election cycle, voter turnout will meet and probably exceed the levels recorded in those previous cycles.

The Town Clerk’s Office had some difficulty in staffing the polling locations in town at the September Primary as some poll workers opted out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as word spread of the shortage in poll workers, many volunteers stepped forward to staff the polls and the results were tabulated without any major errors and

delivered on time. With that experience in hand, Bouchard indicated that staffing the polls and tabulation of the results will not be an issue. “We’ve had a lot of volunteers come forward. We’re in good shape,” he stated.

Early voting will continue through Oct. 30 and the polls for early in-person voting are located in the Town Hall with varying hours during the week. Voters may also request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 28. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to be counted. On Election Day, Nov. 3, polling hours will run from 7 am to 8 pm.