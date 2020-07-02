Five Teenagers Identifed For Racist Graffiti Vandalism At Country Club
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:51pm Heraldgroton
by Connie Sartini
Chief of Police Michael Luth updated the Select Board at their Monday virtual meeting on the status of the offensive graffiti that was found around town, including at the Groton Country Club Shed and on other signs and roadways in Groton. Following an intensive investigation, the Department identified five teenagers that were responsible for the action.
Chief Luth advised that the investigation was ongoing and that he is working with District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.
