Four School Sports-Related Bills Before The Massachusetts Legislature

Four bills facing action in the Massachusetts House and Senate propose changes in school sports-related laws concerning earliest age for football, use of topical sunscreen, access to mainstream sports for students with disabilities, and use of CPA funds for artificial turf.

• H 2007 - Prevents the practice of tackle football for children in grade seven or under. Https:// malegislature.gov/Bills/191/ H2007

• H 545 - Allows students, parents and school personnel to use a topical sunscreen product without a physician’s note or prescription while on school property or at a school-related event or activity. Https:// malegislature.gov/Bills/191/H545

• S 245 - Ensures that students with disabilities have an equal opportunity to participate in mainstream physical education programs. Https://malegislature. gov/Bills/191/S245