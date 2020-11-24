Friends of Prescott Contribute To Fire Suppression Project, Saving Town $6,000

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board that although the Prescott Sprinkler Project came in under the budget of $327,704.66 by $14,318.37, there is some remaining work to do on a mandatory upgrade to the Fire Alarm Panel. Haddad said that he thought that the upgrade for the panel was part of the scope of work for the project, but it turns out that it was not.

In the event of a fire, the upgraded Fire Alarm Panel alerts responding firefighters to the exact location of the fire within the building. The existing panel only indicates a fire at Prescott, but not its location in the building.

The cost for the upgraded Fire Alarm Panel is $19,000. With the $14,318 left from the project, Haddad asked the Friends of Prescott, the leaseholders on the building, if they could cover the difference from their proceeds. This was important because without fixing the panel, the second floor could not be rented out or used.

Friends of Prescott agreed to contribute $6,000 to add to the $14,318 remaining from the sprinkler project to secure the upgraded panel. Haddad said because of the Friends of Prescott willingness to help out, “no additional town funds are being used.”