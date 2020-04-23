Groton Business Stares Down Pandemic With Cautious Confidence

by Russell Harris

With the drumbeat of pessimism in the national print and electronic media predicting a recession or even depression in the months ahead due to Covid-19, the Groton Herald spoke with a random group of Groton business owners to gauge their reaction and sentiments to the unexpected business crisis they are confronting. We were surprised and pleased to find stalwart attitudes of careful confidence tempered with a cautious realism.

Most of the businesses we spoke with are categorized as "essential services" and, thus, have been able to continue operating during the state-ordered shutdown affecting most businesses. The Groton Inn, however, being the town’s largest private employer, and not categorized as ‘essential’, was asked to shut down March 24 to prevent large groups of people from interacting in close quarters and, thus, spreading the coronavirus.

The Groton Inn

John Amaral, well-known Groton resident, hotelier, and principal of the Groton Inn, said that the restaurant, lodging and hospitality industries had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. He added there is still a lot of uncertainty about when and how businesses such as The Groton Inn and Forge & Vine will be allowed to re-open. However, he said, “What is absolutely certain is that we will re-open and be stronger for the lessons learned through this situation.”

Even after being allowed to reopen he said that restrictions or ‘social distancing’ will probably make operating any hospitality business more difficult. With more than 100 employees on staff, Mr. Amaral acknowledged, “It was difficult to close The Inn and Forge & Vine, knowing the impact it would have on our staff and their families,” despite having no choice. Praising the depth and strength of his management team and the hospitality staff, he said, “They are all dedicated to our

patrons and guests and have taken great pride in offering amazing service and experiences.”

Amaral said that he and his partners built the new Groton Inn and the Forge and Vine restaurant, understanding that they were building a distinctive hospitality business for the long-haul with a decades-long commitment to the community and company employees. He added that the Inn’s management team was ‘superb’ and that the shut down was an event that could not have been predicted or planned for and did not reflect on the management team.

“Although we have been open for less than two years, the support during this period from our community and the region has been nothing short of phenomenal. We look forward to welcoming our staff and guests back to The Inn and F&V in the, hopefully, near future.” He said that both he and General Manager Tricia Tompkins were thankful for the many calls of concern, encouragement and support from local residents, which helped them keep a positive outlook during a trying time. Tricia Tompkins mentioned a man from upstate New York who returns to Groton for the holidays calling and booking a room for the holiday season as a token of his concern, support and hope for the Inn and all its staff.

CVS

Groton’s local CVS reports that they had "very robust" sales for the Easter holiday and that despite the need for social distancing, sales are approximately equal to the same period one year-ago and they expect that pattern to continue.

Real Estate

Initially realtors were not considered to be "essential services" by the state. But after lobbying on the part of the industry, the policy was changed and Realtors were included in the ‘essential’ category in order to keep credit and housing flowing through the economy. Local Realtors contacted for this story - Margaret Roberts of MRM Realty, Jeff Gordon of EXIT Realty and Jen Spencer of Coldwell Banker - all said that the Groton real estate market was healthy and transactions were ongoing.

Jeff Gordon of EXIT Realty said, “Real estate is very vibrant in Groton. I put three homes under agreement over the past two weeks.” Asked why the market is so buoyant, he said that the combination of low rates and seller reluctance to list their homes is leading to lack of inventory, which is driving prices higher.

Margaret Roberts of MRM Realty said that the real estate industry is adapting well to the changes brought on by the Coronavirus restriction. Besides virtual showings, she said people are still touring houses physically and that they have no qualms touring homes wearing masks, gloves and booties. Houses are coming on the market in a slow but steady

stream, she said, although not as quickly as in most years. She added that experience is showing the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are not a barrier to listing and selling a home in Groton and surrounding communities.

Jen Spencer of Coldwell Banker said the biggest constraint on her sales was lack of inventory. “There are a lot of people looking but not a lot of homeowners ready to list their property,” she said. She added that the lack of inventory has created a 'sellers’ market, ' including 'multiple offers, no open houses and ‘private showings.’ For the safety of the homeowners, she requires that everybody touring homes “wear gloves, masks, boots, the whole thing.” She added that she accompanies every single showing to “make sure it happens.”

Filho’s

Chef/owner Ozzie Filho said he feels fortunate that his business was organized around a take-out service model which involves packaging and everything that goes into an effective take-out restaurant operation. “The first couple of weeks were a shock because we didn't know what was going to happen,” he said. But, he added that they are adapting and the restaurant is following state guidelines on food preparation procedures including wearing masks and gloves and use of sanitizers and, of course, social distancing. Curbside pickup for orders called-in and paid for in advance has been implemented. Customers are welcome inside the restaurant itself, but the number of people in the restaurant at any one time is carefully monitored to follow state guidelines. He added that although his business revenue is down about 30 percent, he feels lucky to be doing some business.

Toreku Tractor & Equipment