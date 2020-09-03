Groton Experiences Large Turnout in Primary Election

by Robert Stewart

Groton experienced a larger than normal voter turnout at the State Primary Election on Sep. 1 where preliminary numbers from the Town Clerk’s Office show a 43 percent voter turnout. Last week Town Clerk Mike Bouchard was predicting a larger than usual turnout and estimated that it would be around 30 percent. The actual turnout far exceeded that and probably created challenges for the Town Clerk’s Office to tally all the results.

According to preliminary numbers, 3,654 voters cast their ballots in the election that represents nearly 43 percent of the 8,561 total registered voters in town. Most of the ballots cast were done by mail or early voting. Approximately 56 percent of those voters who cast a ballot did so by mail or early voting while 43 percent of those who voted did so at the polls on Sep. 1. Most voters in Precincts One and Three cast their ballots early while the majority of voters in Precinct Two went in person to the polls.

The larger than usual turnout could be attributed to the interest in the Kennedy-Markey race for U. S. Senate or a pent up desire to vote. The overwhelming majority of registered voters in town are registered as “unenrolled.” In Massachusetts, unenrolled voters may choose either a Democratic ballot or a Republican ballot. In this Primary, 3,013 of the 3,651 who cast ballots in the election chose a Democratic ballot while only 638 chose a Republican ballot.

The Groton vote gave incumbent U. S. Senator Edward Markey an overwhelming endorsement over challenger Joe Kennedy. Preliminary numbers show that Markey received 1771 votes or 58 percent of votes cast to 934 received by Kennedy or 31 percent. The margin was much closer on the statewide level where only eight percentage points separated the two candidates.