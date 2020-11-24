Groton Inn Kitchen Melds Business & Community To Survive & Maybe Thrive During Global Pandemic

by Robert Stewart

Nine months into a global pandemic that has stubbornly resisted efforts to control its spread, there are still no confident answers as to how people can wade through the pandemic or how businesses can continue and survive after weeks of a shutdown and months of restrictions.

The public health emergency brought on by the COVID-19 virus has brought a government response that is, in essence, a moving target guided by upticks in COVID cases and new information that is learned about the virus and its containment and spread.

For the general public, the restrictions and shutdowns are annoying but for the most part can easily be accommodated, and adapting to new rules can be accomplished with few sacrifices.

For small businesses, however, shifting restrictions and shutdowns are very difficult and the ability to adapt is never easy and decisions on moving your business forward hinge not only on an analysis of one’s industry but also on intuitive judgments about rapidly changing government responses and the prognosis of what is happening in the public health realm.

These factors are difficult to predict and codify and they have been lethal for numerous small businesses since a state of emergency was declared last March. But, it is the environment that exists for small businesses especially in the restaurant and hospitality industry and a challenge that the management team at the Groton Inn so far has successfully met.

The Inn is not as profitable as before the pandemic and there are not as many employees as there once was. But, the Groton Inn is still here, still conducting business and keeping many workers employed. John Amaral, one of the principals of the Inn, summed up the situation succinctly, “We’re not looking to make a profit on this business today. You just can’t with the amount of cancelations. So what you hope to do is to bring in enough revenue so there’s a contribution above and beyond your direct costs.”

And, bringing in revenue in a business under severe governmental restrictions and limitations takes not only a keen acumen of your industry but also possessing flexibility and creativity in what you’re doing. And, this is where the Inn’s management team, led by Tricia Tompkins, made a difference in keeping the Inn financially stable by vetting different ideas and how they fit with the business and, just as importantly, the community. Tomkins had many factors to consider as she pondered how the Inn could continue its business especially when it became apparent that the pandemic was not going to ease in the near future.

Tomkins had to consider how any new venture would fit with the physical aspects of the Inn’s building, how it could differentiate itself from the Forge and Vine Restaurant, how it might earn enough revenue to bring staff back to the Inn and, just as important, how it could best serve the community.

The end result of these deliberations was the founding and formation of the Groton Inn Kitchen which launched at the end of September and is thriving to the point where several managers, kitchen staff and others have been brought back to help with this unique blend of serving the community while keeping business alive.

Tricia said the thinking about what service to provide in the wake of the collapse of the event and function business started last summer and the early thinking focused on the large commercial kitchen located inside the Inn that provided food and beverage for events booked inside the building and on the impact the pandemic had on the community. Tomkins stated, “We have this beautiful kitchen and we wanted to do something for the community. Because everybody’s been eating at home for months at a time what a great opportunity for us to bring back our culinary staff, bring back some of our managers and create home-style entrees that families can share.”

The concept of the Groton Inn Kitchen not only started with the thinking of the management team at the Groton Inn but also through networking with others in the same business. Amaral noted that while he and Tompkins were vetting different options they met people who had launched a similar enterprise in West Concord and this meeting helped them clarify what they wanted to do and provided some validation that such an opportunity of preparing meals to-go could work.

The Groton Inn Kitchen concept did not totally adopt the West Concord concept but instead developed its own model. The model they developed was simpler: A menu would be established for the week with different entrees on each day of the week. Only one meal would be available instead of two or three choices. Meals would be fully cooked with reheating instructions. Customers could order online, make payments and pick up orders at three specified times: 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Meals would be taken outside and placed in customer’s vehicles.

The Groton Inn Kitchen has proved so popular in town that many of their offerings are sold out including their Thanksgiving meal. Both Amaral and Tompkins believe the Groton Inn Kitchen has allowed them to survive a protracted pandemic but also reinforced the connections between community and business. Tompkins stated