Groton & Surrounding Towns Amongst Safest from COVID-19 In State

by Robert Stewart

According to data compiled by the state on COVID-19 incidence rates, the towns comprising the Nashoba Valley area are amongst the safest communities in the state in regards to the number of positive cases of COVID-19. And, within the Nashoba Valley, the towns of Groton, Dunstable and Ayer have the lowest Positivity Rate for COVID-19. The state compiles and tracks data on certain metrics for each community in Massachusetts and then assigns them a color code to assist communities to respond to any upward trends in their positive rate of COVID-19.

The state assigns communities a color code based on their average positivity rate per 100,000 residents. Communities with less than four positive cases per 100,000 residents are assigned a “Green” color. Communities that have between four and eight positive cases per 100,000 population are assigned a yellow color. And, communities that have more than eight positive cases per 100,000 population are assigned a red color which is usually described as a “hot spot.” Communities with fewer than five positive cases reported are not given a color designation. With the exception of Westford, all Nashoba Valley towns do not have a color designation. Westford was given a ‘Green” color but the state reported during its last 14-day period that Westford’s positivity rate was moving lower.

Of all the Nashoba Valley towns, Westford had the highest number of total tests administered for COVID-19 at 7,747. In comparison, Groton’s total number of tests stood at 4,291, Pepperell at 3,049, Ayer at 5,456, Shirley at 4,145, Littleton at 3,592, Harvard at 1,849 and Dunstable at 852. During the most recent 14-day reporting period from Aug. 30 to Sep. 12, Groton and Westford showed the highest number of tests recorded. In Groton 1,014 residents were tested and in Westford 1,171 residents were tested. Of the 1,014 tests recorded in Groton only two tested positive for a positivity rate of .6 percent. Of the 1,171 tests recorded in Westford, nine tested positive for a positivity rate of .77 percent.

Groton, Dunstable and Ayer have the lowest Average Daily Incidence Rate per 100,000 population and also the lowest Positivity Rate during the recent 14-day reporting period. Groton has an Average Daily Incidence Rate per 100,000 population of .6 percent while Dunstable and Ayer Average Daily Incident rate is zero. Most other towns in Nashoba Valley had daily incident rates over one percent. During the recent 14-day reporting period, Groton had a positivity rate of .2 percent while Dunstable and Ayer had a positivity rate of zero.