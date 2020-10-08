Halloween Canceled On Covid-19 Upsurge

by Connie Sartini

The Select Board, based on the recommendation of Police Chief Michael Luth and Town Manager Mark Haddad, voted unanimously to prohibit door-to-door Trick or Treating on Halloween this year.

Haddad said he has reviewed the CDC guidelines, and Groton is “a couple of ticks from being designated a red community” with a recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in Groton over the last 14 days. The Select Board believes that prohibiting this activity is in the best interest of the health and safety of residents.

Select Board member Becky Pine, who lives near the center of town, said that she has had more than 400 Trick or Treaters at her door in some years. “There is no way to do this safely,” she said.

The CDC Guidelines for Halloween can be found on the Town’s website at www. grotonma.gov. Additional information regarding risk and containment can be found on the CDC website https://www.cdc . gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/.