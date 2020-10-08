Horse Trailor in Three-Vehicle Crash on 119; No Injuries Reported

September 23, 2020, at 3:30 PM, all GPD units were dispatched to Boston Rd near AL Prime for a 3-car crash. A pick-up truck with a horse trailer was unable to stop in time and rear-ended a small sedan, causing the sedan to crash into another sedan that was traveling in the opposite direction. Groton Police ask to please use care when driving a truck with a trailer attached. Due to the added weight of the trailer the stopping time needed is increased; please give yourself plenty of room to stop. Photo courtesy Groton Police Department.