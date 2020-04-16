H+V Is Top Producer of High-Tech Filters To Fight Covid-19

by Robert Stewart

One of the loudest messages to come from the Coronavirus pandemic is the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for nurses and doctors who work in close contact with patients who have been infected with COVID-19.

While many companies across the country have stepped up to manufacture more medical masks, ventilators and face shields, the increased production has not been able to keep up with demand. This situation has understandably frustrated top health and political leaders but it also underscores the complexity and enormous task of marshaling the resources required to bring products to market on a large-scale basis.

And, behind this war-like effort to focus America’s manufacturing sector on producing the equipment needed to address the challenges of a worldwide pandemic are men and women working longer shifts and small and large companies scrambling to maintain supply chains of critical materials used in making protective equipment.

Therefore, it’s not just companies manufacturing the actual product, it’s also the hundreds of companies redirecting their production facilities to provide the materials used in making protective equipment.

Hollingsworth and Vose company, a mid-sized global manufacturing company with headquarters in Walpole and a production facility in West Groton, has ramped up its production of filtrate material that is a critical component in the

manufacture of medical masks and ventilators.

This filtrate material is a critical part of surgical masks and N-95 masks as it is designed to filter out contaminants in the air. While surgical masks filter some contaminants in the air, the N-95 masks are effective in filtering 95 percent of airborne contaminants.

The filtrate material for these masks is manufactured in H & V’s other plants and are not made at the West Groton facility.

But, just as important, the West Groton plant manufactures filtrate material used in hospitals or medical devices and heating and ventilation systems within the buildings. West Groton plant manager Margaret Willibrant said the West Groton plant manufactures filtration material used for HEPA filtration in hospital operating rooms, for respirators and also HEPA/ULPAS filtration for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Production of filtrate material at the West Groton plant and at several other H & V facilities have increased in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Willibrant said that so far the West Groton plant has been able to meet the current increase in demand by “flexing” the current workforce, cross training of some employees and the use of overtime.

It is the filtration material that ensures the high quality of protection in Personal Protective Equipment for doctors, nurses and other medical staff and also in creating a safe environment within the medical facility itself. This fact became more pronounced when the Boston Globe printed a story about the ineffectiveness of N-95 masks made in China and brought to Boston through the generous and complicated efforts of the New England Patriots organization. According to the Globe story (updated April 12, 2020), the masks were not as effective in removing a good percentage of contaminants in the air and that some hospitals in the Boston area would not use them.

Willibrant added that the West Groton plant is also home to the A. K. Nicholson Laboratory that is H & V’s largest research and development centers in North America. While Willibrant could not provide details because of confidentiality issues, she said scientists and engineers at the lab are actively evaluating new material designs which have the potential to help respond to the shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders who are directly involved with patients infected with the COVID-19 virus.

At the West Groton plant, Willibrant noted that employees who are involved in the actual production of the filtrate material need to show up at the plant to perform their duties. They are considered essential workers and Willibrant had high praise for them. In an email to the Groton Herald, she stated, “We are tremendously proud or our dedicated employees at the West Groton site and throughout the company.”

For those employees who need to work at the plant, Willbrant said H & V has instituted several protocols to help keep employees safe in the work environment. Willibrant noted that H & V continuously disinfects the plant environment and they evaluate the situation in the workplace on a daily basis. “As an essential manufacturer, our intent is to continue to supply our customer base, and through them, the many important first responders, healthcare workers and institutions who rely on their products,” Willibrant said.