Labor Day Muster Cancelled But BBQ Chicken Is Solace

Due to COVID-19 the Groton Fire Dept. has been forced to cancel our Annual Labor Day Muster BUT we are planning on having a BBQ Chicken Dinner Pick up on Monday, Sept 7th between 3PM - 6PM. We have also decided to help out our local food pantry, Loaves & Fishes. Due to the pandemic Loaves & Fishes is not accepting canned goods but instead are accepting gift cards. We are proposing a "buy one - give one". That is, you can buy a dinner for $10 and donate $10 to Loaves & Fishes. There is no obligation to donate to Loaves & Fishes. You may purchase only your meal if you wish.

If you would like to purchase a Chicken Dinner for $10 - please use the following steps:

#1 - Call 978-449-0465 to place your order

#2 - please leave your first and last name and contact number

#3 - Please provide the amount of chicken dinners you would like to order

#4 - Please provide the time you would like to pick up your dinner. Please keep in mind first pickup will be at 3PM / 2nd pick up 3:15PM / 3rd pick up

3:30 PM / and so on until 6PM

#5 - if you would like to make a donation to Loaves & Fishes we ask that you put it in a sealed envelope, separate from your payment for dinners.

Thank you,

A. Steele McCurdy

Fire Chief

Groton Fire Department

45 Farmers Row

Groton, MA 01450

978-448-6333

Above all else we are here to serve the public.