Lack of Housing Production Plan Leaves Town Vulnerable To 40Bs

by Connie Sartini

Groton’s Housing Production Plan expired June 30, 2019. The following is an update from the Housing Coordinator on the implications of not having an approved housing production plan.

The updated plan is being prepared and updated by the Montachusett Regional Planning Commission.

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board that he expects there to be an update to the expired Housing Production Plan within the next couple of months.

“Groton’s approved housing Production Plan expired on June 29, 2019. There is no process for gaining an extension.

"The Commonwealth’s general policy is to promote 40B projects so an extension of an Housing Production Plan is not seen as a desirable outcome. Instead Groton is preparing a new HPP [Housing Production Plan] to be submitted to the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Our new plan will have a 5-year term. Groton is “open” to a comprehensive permit project (40B) since we have not reached the target of ten percent of affordable housing units and we are not in a safe harbor.

"The state 40B law allows municipalities who are making decent progress in producing new affordable housing units to gain a temporary right to refuse to consider a 40B application. For Groton this would mean producing at least twenty new affordable housing units within a year and then DHCD could grant Groton a safe harbor for a period of time. Since Groton has not been producing twenty or more new affordable units per year, we have not qualified for safe harbor. This means that even with an Affordable Housing Production Plan, Groton will still be “open” to the first comprehensive permit application.

"With Groton’s more moderate rate of production, having an approved Housing Production Plan can help Groton to rebuff the following comprehensive permit project (if it is unwanted). But again, the ability to gain a safe harbor from 40B’s does depend on there being affordable housing production of sufficient numbers to trigger the statutory protection.