Municipal Budget Is Level Funded; Schools Budget Not Finalized

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad updated the Select Board on the status of the FY2022 budget development following the Finance Team’s initial meetings with Department Heads. He praised the Department Heads, “who do an amazing job with their budgets.” Working with the Finance Committee and Dept. Heads, “we came in with a budget of $15,175,480,” Haddad said.

“I am pleased to report that we have developed a municipal budget that is level funded at the FY2021 appropriation with no new benefitted positions and the hiring freeze will remain

in effect. I will have a detailed breakdown of the budget when I submit it to the Finance Committee and the Select Board on Dec 31.”

Haddad cautioned that the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District is still in process. “That said, the budget is not in balance and I need further guidance from the Select Board. Specifically, the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District is still in their budget development and they are working hard to get me a proposed number prior to Dec 31.”

Finance Committee Chairman Bud Robertson added, “The people who report to Mark are knowledgeable about every dollar on every line. This is so early in the process. We need a spreadsheet from the schools.” He cautioned that the budget needs to be “thoroughly looked at and see where we are with free cash. It’s too early to do something yet.”

Haddad said, “For planning purposes, I am using the anticipated budget they (the School District) had in their five-year projection last year. In FY2022 the assessment was estimated to be $24,171,732. Based on their projections, this was to be an increase of 5.81 percent ($1,328,618). The issue is that the original FY21 Assessment was $22,843,114.

“However due to the use of their Excess and Deficiency Fund to offset last year’s budget, their actual assessment was $22,020,595. To fund the budget at their projected budget would require an increase of $2,151,137 over the FY21 Assessment or an increase of 9.77 percent. This would cause a budget deficit of $731,683. To balance the budget, I can only set aside an increase of $1,419,545 or 6.45 percent. I will share this information with the District and will need further guidance from the Select Board prior to finalizing the budget.”

Selectman Josh Degen noted that Haddad “had cut $300,000 already and he needs to let us know what the cuts were. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.”