Near Record Voter Turnout in Groton Goes Overwhelmingly for Biden/Harris Ticket

by Robert Stewart

A near record voter turnout in Groton this Presidential Election gave an overwhelming endorsement to the Biden/ Harris ticket as voters gave their support by a more than two- to-one margin. Statewide, the Biden/Harris ticket won by a similar margin but nationwide the vote is essentially a toss-up and could be headed for litigation and protracted legal battle.

With a more than two-to- one vote margin in support of Biden and Harris and a heavy turnout favoring Democratic candidates in Groton, incumbent Republican State Representative Sheila Harrington was not able to withstand such a turnout and win Groton’s vote for reelection. District wide in the First Middlesex, Harrington narrowly won reelection winning the towns of Pepperell, Townsend, Dunstable and Ashby and losing the towns of Groton and Ayer.

In the Presidential race, the Biden/Harris ticket won all three precincts and received a total of 4,819 votes or 67 percent of the vote. The Trump/Pence ticket received 2108 votes or 29 percent of the Groton vote. Voter turnout was lowest in Precinct One (West Groton) at 79.8 percent and highest in Precinct Three (Groton Center) at 84.1 percent. Overall, voter turnout in Groton was high at nearly 82 percent but in line with voter turnouts in the past three Presidential election cycles. In the 2008 Presidential Election, there was an 85 percent turnout. In 2012, an 81 percent turnout and in 2016 there was also an 81 percent turnout.

The voting pattern in the 20230 Presidential Election was a little different than in the previous three Presidential Election cycles. Town Clerk Mike Bouchard. Bouchard noted that of the 7,183 voters who cast a ballot in this election, 70 percent or 5,012 voted early either by mail-in ballots or early in-person voting. Approximately 2100 voted in person on Election Day or 29 percent of voters who cast a ballot in the election.

Harrington Wins Re-Election

In the hotly contested race for State Representative in the First Middlesex District, incumbent Sheila Harrington narrowly won reelection but lost her hometown of Groton. Democratic challenger Deborah Busser also of Groton received 3,862 votes or 53 percent of the vote while Republican incumbent Harrington received 3,106 votes or 43 percent of the vote. The Groton vote for Harrington was split amongst the three precincts with Busser winning Precincts One and Three and Harrington winning Precinct Two (Lost Lake).

District wide, Harrington won the Pepperell vote by 792 votes, the Town of Townsend by 745 votes, the Town of Dunstable by 82 votes and the Town of Ashby by 180 votes. Busser won Groton by 756 votes and won Ayer by 230 votes. In the close race, Harrington got a boost in her campaign just before the election with a robo-call from highly popular Governor Charlie Baker who endorsed Harrington and urged voters to cast their ballot for her.