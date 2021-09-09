New Zoning Could Remake Face of Groton

If a new Multi-Family zoning bylaw is approved at Fall Town Meeting [see story below], voters will be asked to rezone five adjoining parcels of land at 500 Main Street from General Business (GB) to Multi-Family Development (MFD). The combined parcel shown in the graphic above, mostly owned by Deluxe Corporation, was recently put up for sale. The combined land area will be about 36.5 acres. The graphic shows the approximate boundaries of the combined parcel. It is rumored that a local, well-respected developer is prepared to purchase this property if the new zoning is approved.