No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / News

New Zoning Could Remake Face of Groton

Thu, 09/09/2021 - 6:06pm Heraldgroton

If a new Multi-Family zoning bylaw is approved at Fall Town Meeting [see story below], voters will be asked to rezone five adjoining parcels of land at 500 Main Street from General Business (GB) to Multi-Family Development (MFD). The combined parcel shown in the graphic above, mostly owned by Deluxe Corporation, was recently put up for sale. The combined land area will be about 36.5 acres. The graphic shows the approximate boundaries of the combined parcel. It is rumored that a local, well-respected developer is prepared to purchase this property if the new zoning is approved.

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
161 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
[above Main Street Café]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here