News Short Takes: Personnel Contract Actions
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 8:31pm Heraldgroton
• Town Manager Mark Haddad said that per contract agreements, it was time for the Select Board to notify two employees, in writing, of their intentions regarding provisions in their contracts.
• The Board voted to notify Groton Police Chief Michael Luth, pursuant to Section II of their agreement that it is their intent it to renew his three-year contract with the Town.
• The Board also voted not to exercise the Opt Out provision in section I in the agreement between Town Manager Haddad and the Town.
Comment Policy:
Please send comments to grotonherald@gmail.com