Nurturing Groton’s Future By Cultivating Its Past; Groton Family Purchases Autumn Hills Orchard

Ed Herdiech and his wife Kim have taken on a radically different mission and physically demanding life in purchasing the orchard. Ed was in the software business in Boston for close to 30 years, working as CFO at Parametric Technology [PTC] and then at LogMeIn, Inc. He retired last year as did his wife Kim, retiring from a 21-year career at Groton School. Now they are dedicated to continuing the success to Autumn Hills Orchard, seeking a different kind of community-based life.