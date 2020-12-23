Police Chief: Temporary Cut Backs Are Manageable But Not Sustainable

by Connie Sartini

Police Chief Michael Luth advised the Select Board Monday night that regarding the unfilled position in the Police Department, and the critical need for staffing and supervision, including the potential to reassign one of the School Resource Officer (SRO) positions, he is making the following recommendation to the Board:

“I looked at the SRO position and for now I want to retain the two SRO positions for FY2022, and not fill the vacancy. We will use overtime judiciously. In respect to the issues of staffing and supervision, I am recommending two promotions, one to Deputy Chief and the other to a Sergeant position.”

Luth said, “Although the open position on our roster is not being filled at this time, we will maintain the second SRO into the next fiscal year because I feel that it is a vital position that is beneficial to the department, the schools, and the town. The relationship that the police department maintains with GDRSS is the ultimate example of Community Policing, in which we solve problems and handle situations in a collaborative manner.

“It is an important step in which we build lasting relationships and trust with the community. In order to provide coverage for open position and maintaining the second SRO, some the savings from not filling the open office position will have to be used in overtime. This can work for the next year but it will not be sustainable,” adding, “Once it gets back to normal, we can’t continue this.”

Town Manager Mark Haddad said, “We will not fill the patrolman opening, but if money is available, we need to fill this position as a top priority.”

Select Board member John Giger said he was “concerned with burnout. This is not a long-term solution. We need a mandatory review of this with the Select Board and the Chief to see how it is working halfway through.”

Haddad advised, “If we can find more money after scrutiny of the budgets, we will use it for this job.”

Selectman Josh Degen added, “We need to find $77,000 for this position next year. I am concerned with the spending on overtime. I don’t want to see us cut anything, but I want to fund this.”

The overtime budget is $502,307 that includes vacations, shift coverage, big events like storm coverage, investigations and special events in town.

Finance Committee Chairman Bud Robertson suggested that this be reviewed in March to see if this plan holds up, and wait to add a person.

Degen added that the police will have to look at staffing “when Indian Hill Music comes on. Need to see what the detail rates that are charged to Indian Hill for Police, EMS, and the Fire Department. This needs to be attached to the number for special events so we don’t short change the town.”

Giger added, “We are talking about putting a band-aid on staffing. We have to heal this. We have a great department and great morale. Don’t lower standards for this important department.”

Haddad said that there are also two promotions for the Police Department to act on at this meeting – one for Deputy Police Chief and the other for a Sergeant position.

GPD Promotions

To address the need for supervisory coverage, Chief Luth advised the Board, “We are currently working with three Sergeants which leaves the department with several [times] each week when there is not a supervisor working. The two most critical components of liability in the policing field are inadequate supervision and inadequate training. Acting Lieutenant Ed Sheridan has been covering the role of Supervisor and Administrator for many months. I have requested the promotions in order to provide the supervisory coverage and administrative capacity a town this size needs.”

Luth stressed that Sheridan “possesses strong leadership and organizational skills; his experience and professional manner make him a natural choice to be the second-in-command for the department. As Acting Lieutenant, Sheridan handles the day-to-day running of the Department with ease. His affable persona has created a more effective and productive atmosphere within the ranks. His availability, experience and knowledge are sought after by Sergeants and patrol officers.”

Luth advised that for the Sergeant promotion, “In accordance with the GPPA contract three members of the department participated in an oral and written process that included Police Chiefs from area towns. The cumulative scores for each portion of the process were extremely close (.28 separating first and second). Each officer has a unique skillset and excelled in a different portion of the process. Following the interview, I reviewed the personnel and training files for each officer and (Article XXXIII, Promotions, Section 1, #2) Management’s assessment of past job performance.

“Based upon the scores, my interview and review I have selected Officer Robert Breault to be promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He is a perfect fit.”