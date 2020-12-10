Police Reform Bill Passes But Baker Will Likely Want Changes; Harrington Opposed: Much to Like But Needs Changes

by Bob Katzen, BHR

The Massachusetts House by a vote of 91-67, and the Massachusetts Senate by a vote of 28-12 approved and sent Gov. Baker the conference committee version of a bill making major changes in the state’s policing system. Groton’s State Rep. Sheila Harrington voted against the bill and Groton’s State Senator Edward Kennedy voted for it.

State Representative Harrington said, "There is not a veto proof majority in support of this bill and the Governor has yet to weigh in,” adding, that if everyone in opposition maintains their position, a veto cannot be overridden. She said she believes there are certain provisions of the bill Gov. Baker “is not happy with and he is likely to amend.” [See following (attached) story on Sheila Harrington’s reasons for opposition to the bill.]

Asked for his comments on the legislation Groton Police Chief Luth said he would comment when and if such a bill becomes law.

Provisions in the bill passed by both branches include creating an independent, civilian-led commission with the power to investigate police misconduct and to certify, restrict, revoke or suspend certification for police officers and maintain a publicly available database of decertified officers. The legislation also sets standards for qualified immunity under which qualified immunity would not extend to a law enforcement officer who violates a person’s right to bias-free, professional policing if that conduct results in the officer’s de-certification.

Other provisions include banning the use of chokeholds; limiting the use of deadly force; requiring police officers who witness another officer using force beyond what is necessary or reasonable to intervene; creating a moratorium on facial recognition technology; and limiting no-knock police warrants in instances where children or people over 65 are present.

“This is a landmark decision that was demanded by the people and led by Black and Latino Legislators of this state,” said Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus Chair Rep. Carlos González (D-Springfield). “Our demands were agreed to by the speaker of the House and Senate president. Today we begin to address police accountability and transparency. We are making great strides to address racism in police departments and provide them the adequate training and support to address the daily and difficult challenges they have."

In a letter to its 4,000-plus members, the leaders of the Massachusetts Coalition of Police say that the legislation leaves police “disregarded, dismissed and disrespected.”

“The final compromise legislation is a final attack on police officers by lawmakers on Beacon Hill,” the letter reads. “It is 129 pages crowded with punitive measures, layers and layers of new bureaucracy and the abridgment of basic due process rights of police. It was delivered with almost zero notice and zero time for our leadership, our legal team and our members to process it before debate and votes were scheduled.”

“This compromise piece of legislation creates, for the first time, an independent agency for the statewide certification of law enforcement officers and establishes uniform training and standards,” said Rep. Claire Cronin (D-Easton), House Chair of the Judiciary Committee. “This legislation is about justice and fairness. Fairness for those that interact with police, and fairness for police as well.”

“We’re stripping it just from law enforcement here, and rest assured, we'll be coming after somebody else's qualified immunity tomorrow," said Rep. Tim Whelan (R-Brewster), a former state police officer. “It’s the same as in the House bill. Sixty-six of you voted against this bill in July because you disagreed with qualified immunity. It still exists in this bill.”

State Rep Harrington Explains Her Opposistion To Compromise Police Reform Bill

This story is based on information provided by the office of Groton’s State Representative Sheila Harrington.

Groton’s State Representative Sheila Harrington, R-Groton voted against a sweeping police reform bill passed on Dec 1, saying it threatens to compromise public safety by making an already difficult job even more dangerous for Massachusetts law enforcement officials.

The police reform legislation represents a compromise between two earlier versions of the bill that were approved

by the House and Senate in July and negotiated by a six- member conference committee over the last four months. The committee’s report was filed just one day before a vote was taken, leaving members little time to review thoroughly the 129-page document.

In voting against the bill, Representative Harrington expressed concerns that it goes well beyond the core policing reforms endorsed by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, reforms which she strongly supports. These reforms include establishing a statewide licensing and certification process for all law enforcement officers, implementing a restriction on the use of chokeholds, and requiring officers to intervene if they witness police misconduct by their colleagues.

While there are policing reforms contained in the bill that she favors, Harrington said the bill contains additional provisions that could deter many qualified candidates from pursuing a law enforcement career while also prompting veteran officers to leave the profession.

The Bill calls for establishing a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission to set certification standards and decertify officers that violate these standards. Unlike other professional licensing boards in Massachusetts, the new POST Commission would be composed primarily of individuals working outside the profession it will be responsible for overseeing. The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association has warned that a commission made up mostly of individuals with little or no law enforcement background will likely lead to numerous due process challenges.

As was the case with the original police reform bill that passed the House in July, Representative Harrington noted that the bill would eliminate the requirement that schools employ school resource officers and would significantly curtail the ability of schools to share certain information with local police departments. The lack of information-sharing, she said, could severely impair law enforcement’s ability to monitor youth gang activity.

Representative Harrington said she also shares the concerns raised by law enforcement that the bill would limit officers’ ability to defend themselves in situations where their lives may be at risk. The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association has argued that the use of force standard in Massachusetts should comply with the national standards set forth in two U.S. Supreme Court rulings, Graham v. Connor and Tennessee v. Garner.

In the former case, the Court ruled that an objective reasonableness standard should apply when determining if excessive force was used when making a stop or an arrest, while the latter case upheld the prohibition on the use of deadly force when pursuing a fleeing suspect, unless “the officer has probable cause to believe that the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others.”

Representative Harrington also noted that Attorney General Maura Healey had previously raised concerns about language contained in the original House bill that would prohibit the use of no-knock warrants when a child under the age of 18 or a person over the age of 65 is present within the premises targeted for such a warrant. Healey’s concerns centered around the potential conflicts that could arise in cases involving child sexual exploitation, kidnappings or hostage situations, where the absence of a no-knock warrant could compromise the safety of minors and seniors. Despite these concerns, the restrictive language was retained in the conference committee report.