Prescott School Community Center Pays Rent, Fulfilling Obligation

Bruce Easom, Treasurer of Friends of Prescott with Mary Jennings, President, are proud to present Town Manager, Mark Haddad with a check for $20,000 at Town Meeting--thus making good their obligation to pay rent to the town before the end of the third year of their lease on the Prescott School building. Friends of Prescott was able to acheive this goal largely because of increased participation in educational programming and in anticipation of expanded opportunities of rental income on the building’s second floor now that the sprinkler system and fire alarm installation are almost complete.

FOP [Friends of Prescott] is also pleased to report that they already have several people committed to rent on the second floor. Consequently, they are hoping the Select Board will move forward quickly with all approvals so that new leases can begin and the income for the second floor can begin flowing. FOP’s plans for children's programming are substantially curtailed due to Covid 19, so FOP President Mary Jennings reports that the lack of this planned income will make FOP’s third year more challenging.