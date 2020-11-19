Publick House Seeks $2,500 Reduction of Liquor License Fee Due to Pandemic

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board that there is a request from the Publick House to reduce the Annual Liquor License Fee for the Function Hall at the Country Club. They hold two licenses – one for the Publick House and the other for the Function Hall. “Due to the fact that they have been operating at a loss at the Function Hall due to the pandemic (no events have been booked), they have requested that the license for the Function Hall be reduced from $3000 to $500. They have no issue with the $3000 fee for the Publick House.”

Haddad said he said, “Given that nothing is scheduled at the Function Hall, they are paying for a license they cannot use.”

He advised the Board that he had received a call from the Nashoba Chamber of Commerce which is conducting a survey of how area towns are handling this issue and recommended that they wait to see the results of the survey. The action on the renewal of liquor licenses is not scheduled until December and the license fees run from January to December.

Select Board member John Giger asked if there was a policy on “the dollar value and how much we can reduce it.” Colleague Josh Degen agreed, and suggested that ”the fee be prorated to $250 per month.”