Rapidly-Moving Fire Leaves 8 Groton Families Homeless

by Connie Sartini

At 2 p.m. on Monday, June 1, Groton Fire Department responded to a call of an active fire at an eight-unit apartment complex at 373 Winthrop Place on Main Street.

Groton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy said that upon arrival, firemen observed the fire on the outside of the building and it was rapidly traveling up the side of the structure into the attic area. “This fire progressed quickly, and our first efforts were to rescue the residents of the building.” He added that this was a “rapidly moving, dangerous fire, and the priority was safely evacuating the residents.”

The Chief said that initially there were not enough resources to evacuate the building and fight the fire at the same time. Two alarms were struck bringing in mutual aid from Littleton, Westford, Ayer, Dunstable, Pepperell, Townsend and Devens to the scene, while the Harvard Fire Department covered the Groton Center Station.

“A wheelchair-bound resident was evacuated from a first-floor apartment that was in close proximity to the fire. It was a fast evacuation and a fabulous rescue,” by the firefighters, McCurdy said. The resident was taken to the hospital for a check. Two firefightters suffered minor injuries.

"Once the structural part of the building was no longer safe, we pulled the firefighters outside and took a defensive position to fight the fire.” McCurdy said there were some sprinklers in the building, but they were not located in the attic where the intense fire was located.

The Chief praised the work done by all responders. “The Groton Firefighters are a great group – and along with all the other firefighters that responded through mutual aid, all did a fantastic job. We are fortunate to have great relationships with our neighboring fire departments and that allows us to bring a lot a resources to the scene in a short period of time.”

He also had huge kudos for Groton Police Chief Michael Luth and his team, who immediately contacted the Red Cross and arranged for them to be on the scene to assist residents. Residents from the building were housed either in hotels or with family.

According to Chief McCurdy, the construction of the apartment building included the use of wooden trusses in the attic, and the Chief said that this makes it extremely dangerous to fight a fire as the manner in which the trusses are constructed allows for rapid fire spread and fails very quickly. He added that if there were sprinklers in the attic area, it would have slowed the fire, giving firefighters more time to attack the fire.

McCurdy further stated, “Unfortunately, the residential building code does not require sprinklers in certain areas of the building. Sprinklers are an extremely important part of protecting not only the property, but also residents and firefighters.”