Reduced Hours For Town Elections

by Connie Sartini

Based on concern for the protection of the Election Workers, many of whom are seniors, Town Clerk Michael Bouchard is urging Groton voters to make use of absentee ballots for the June 9 Town Election.

In conjunction with Fire Chief Steele McCurdy and DPW Director Tom Delaney, the polls will have plexiglass screens at each voting site as well as the required use of masks and hand sanitizers.

A major part of this plan is a reduction in the hours that the polling locations are open for the voting. On June 9, the polls will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Town Manager Mark Haddad said that in contested local elections, the Town usually sees between 1,200 and 1,800 voters. No contested ballots, such as the one scheduled for June 9, traditionally have seen between 200 and 300 voters. “There is a strong push for absentee ballots so we can limit the hours.”

Town officials are strongly encouraging the use of absentee ballots by all voters to reduce the number of people at the polls. COVID-19 safety concerns are legitimate reasons to qualify for an absentee ballot. They are publicizing this widely, so please help spread the word. So far, the town has received a dozen or so new applications in the past few days.