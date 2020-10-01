Russ Burke’s Big Idea Saves West Groton’s Maple Ave.

by Russell Harris

Many West Groton residents look at the proposed development of the Hayes Woods property with trepidation, sparking fears of losing the charm of the iconic Maple Avenue to subdivsion development. The initial plan submitted for the Hayes Woods property fueled these fears as the plan called for a series of cul-de-sacs and street openings along Maple Avenue, including cutting down trees to widen and upgrade the road to make way for increased traffic.

After reviewing the initial plan, Planning Board Chairman Russ Burke suggested a radically different approach that would preserve Maple Avenue’s unique character for the pleasure and enjoyment of all while still making space for development.

Burke asked the applicant whether a road running parallel to Maple Avenue could be built further into the Hayes Woods property, providing an approximate 100-foot buffer between the new roadway and Maple Avenue, diverting traffic off Maple Avenue and thus preserving the quiet rural character of the much-loved byway.

Although skeptical of the idea at first, Attorney Collins and engineer Stan Dillis agreed to humor the Planning Board Chairman’s request and see if the idea could work.

It was with some delight and surprise that engineer Dillis discovered that -- indeed -- the idea could work if the Planning Board was willing to provide waivers from some standard subdivision regulations.

Dillis said, “This works out to be a pretty nice design.” He added that it would require the developer to it build a couple of thousand feet of new road but that they are willing to do it because “this actually is a better scenario.” He added, “Nobody would want to widen Maple Avenue” which would also require taking out a lot of trees along the roadway. He said, “So I think this scenario will work and it'll accomplish everything that everybody's looking for.”

As desinged by Engineer Dillis, the entrance to the new roadway would begin at the intersection of Hill Road and Maple Avenue, continuing for about 2,000 feet.

At the far end of the proposed roadway there would be no exit. Rather, the new roadway would be gated for use by emergency vechicles only, further discouraging traffic on Maple Avenue. This road would not be a shared driveway but would be built with the goal of eventually acceptance as a town road.

Chairman Burke said he hoped the new roadway would mimic some of the natural curves and narrow width of Maple avenue itself while still meeting construction requirements for a town road. Achieving the look and feel for a rural byway like Maple Ave itself, serving only 16 residences, would require waivers from the Planning Board to narrow the road from the standard 24-foot regulation road. Such waivers have been given in the past to encourage low-impact development and limit the spread of imprevious surfaces.

Instead of cul-de-sac type turnarounds, the road would have special cut outs that would allow space for cars and emergency vehicles to maneuver, while providing space for plows to deposit excess snow including space for fire hydrants.

Water for the proposed subdivsion will be supplied by West Groton Water Department. The new roadway would be gated at the end to discourage vehicular traffic from using Maple Avenue. The gated extension, to be constructed of compressed gravel, would be opened for emergency vehicles only.

The proposed subdivision would have 16 lots ranging in size from a little over an acre to two and a half acres. In addition to the sixteen lots pictured in the graphic above, three additional lots are proposed for the far edge of the property fronting on Pepperell road.

Two of these Pepperell road lots would be reserved for triplexes providing six affordable units for the town’s affordable housing

stock. The third lot could be either a conventional single family or a duplex. Attorney Collins pointed out that only three units of affordable housing are required under the zoning bylaws, so adding three additional affordable units doubles the requirement.

The remaining 60 acres of the Hayes Woods property would be gifted to the town as conservation land. Access to the land could be offered from a trailhead at the first turnaround on the proposed subdivision roadway [see map above.] The 60 acre parcel contains vernal pools and a high voltage transmission line serving the town of Pepperell runs across the property.

Attorney Bob Collins said that given the acreage, “This is a very limited development approach for this site.” He remarked that if the Hayes family had chosen a different developer, somebody other than Bob Kiley, and if the Hayes family had not been interested in preservation, then the property could have yielded double or triple the number of lots than proposed. Collins said, “So this is a nice limited development approach.”

An audience member disputed Collin’s claim saying that large portions of the interior parts of the land were not developable.