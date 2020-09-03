SB Supports Proposed CPC Spending For Town Meeting Approval

by Connie Sartini

Community Preservation Committee Chairman Bruce Easom updated the Select Board and Finance Committee at their August 24 meeting, reporting that the CPC had total revenue of $785,000 with the state match. He said that the 11 percent match is expected to increase in the first round to a 17.2 percent match.

Two CPC articles are among the 22 articles slated for the October 3 Fall Town Meeting. At their Aug 31 meeting, the Select Board voted to support the following items in Article 15 and Article 16.

Article 15 is an accounting procedure to ensure that the CPC will have access to the funds during FY2021. Except for the CPC operating expenses, none of the other funds can be spent without additional approval at Town Meeting.

The CPC funds are: Operating expenses - $5000; Open Space Reserve - $73,490; Historic Resource Reserve $73,490; Community Housing Reserve - $73,490; and Unallocated Reserve - $544,430.

At the Fall Town Meeting, the CPC will bring forward the following requests in Article #16:

• Proposal A: Lost Lake/Knop’s Pond restoration. $ 95,000

Lost Lake/Knops Pond have reached the tipping point for non-native weed infestations that requires treatment before the infestation reduces the surface water quality and reduces the recreational potential of Groton’s largest water resource.

• Proposal B: Groton Conservation Commission Fund $ 221,000

Groton Conservation Fund will add $221,000 to their existing fund in order to acquire priority property to help preserve land for agricultural, recreation and forestry activities. The Commission’s goal is to maintain between $750K and $1M in the fund. Presently there is a fund balance of $101,232.

• Proposal C: Groton History Center Portrait Restoration $ 11,400

Groton History Center is proposing to restore framed portraits of individuals who lived in Groton in the later 1700s and 1800s. All three portraits were pained by distinguished portrait artists.

• Proposal D: Library Pocket Door repair $ 10,500

The Library seeks to repair the sliding and hanging hardware on the solid oak pocket doors in the 1893 building so that they may once again be used.

• Proposal E: Hazel Grove Park. $ 9,242

Hazel Grove Agricultural Association is seeking funding to make capital improvements for the viewing tower and storage sheds at the horse track and barns at the end of Jenkins Road. This will include roof work and electrical service.

• Proposal F: WWI Canon Restore. $15,000

This proposal is for the restoration of the World War 1 cannon, a gift to the town from the U.S. Army in 1919 that has been located for more than 100 years in front of Legion Hall and dedicated by Laurence W. Gay Post 55.

• Proposal G: Rental Assistance Fund $200,000