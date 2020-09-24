Select Board Blocks Red Pepper Lane Approval Until Olivia Way Is Fixed

by Connie Sartini

At their Monday night public hearing, the majority of the Select Board voted not to accept the layout of Red Pepper Lane, a part of the Reedy Meadow Estates subdivision, which also includes Olivia Way. Members Chairman Alison Manugian, Josh Degen, Becky Pine, and John Giger voted not to accept, while member John Reilly voted in favor. As a result of the vote, the article on the Fall Town Meeting Warrant to approve the layout of Red Pepper Lane as a public way will be withdrawn.

Selectman Josh Degen said he would “not support the acceptance until the developer takes care of the issues on Olivia Way. ” The roadway in the development has had serious stormwater flooding to the properties there.

Developer Peter Cricones told the Board that the issues with Olivia Way have been addressed and that “it’s getting down to landscaping.” He added that “all the loaming was done and the drainage was done. We are right there.”

Degen stressed that he wants to see Olivia Way “make it through the winter” to see if flooding is fixed. Colleague John Giger pointed out that if the accepted bond on Olivia Way goes away, any ongoing issues falls back on the town.”

Even though the Planning Board sent a memo (although not a formal vote) to Town Manager Mark Haddad that the construction of the Red Pepper roadway and the installation of municipal services has been fully and satisfactorily completed, and the Planning Board engineer and DPW Director concurred, the Select Board was adamant in its position not to approve the layout of Red Pepper Lane.