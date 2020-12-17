Select Board Lifts Hiring Freeze For Library Position

by Connie Sartini

Following a request from the Trustees of the Groton Public Library, the Select Board unanimously voted to lift the town’s hiring freeze to enable the Trustees to replace the position of the Head of Circulation due to retirement. This replacement takes effect in April 2021.

Library Director Vanessa Abraham explained that the Head of Circulation position is the heart and center of the Library operations and directly supervises up to 12 people, including full- time Library Assistant, halftime Library Assistant, six part-time Library Assistants (one currently unfilled), three shelvers, and the Sunday Library Assistant. She advised that there were already two part-time Library Assistants positions that have not been filled, each for 10 hours per week.