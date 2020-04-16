Select Board Limits Grocery Store Occupancy To Preserve Social Distancing

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has issued new guidelines for grocery stores. Effective immediately,

“Grocery stores shall limit occupancy to 40 percent of its maximum permitted occupancy level as documented in its occupancy permit on record with the municipal building department or other municipal record holder in order to provide for in-store social distancing while preserving sufficient access for the public to supplies of food and necessities.

“Stores with a maximum occupancy of 25 persons or less are exempt from this requirement. Local Boards of Health should consult with these stores to ensure appropriate protections are in place.”