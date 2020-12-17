Select Board Sets Policy For Granting Liquor License Fee Waivers

by Connie Sartini

The Groton Select Board conducted a virtual Public Hearing Monday night to discuss potential revision, reduction, deferral or waiver of liquor licenses for Calendar Year 2021. The impetus for this was a request from the Publick House for a waiver on the liquor license they have for the Country Club Function Hall.

The Function Hall asked for a reduction in the fee for the license from $3000 to $500.

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Board that all other liquor licenses have been paid to the town and no one asked for a waiver with the exception of the Function Hall. “We need the revenue. I recommend that we do not waive the Function Hall from this.”

Selectman Josh Degen said he felt that all license holders should be charged the full fee. He suggested that the Board could institute a one-year policy. He said that the $3000 fee amounted to $250 per month and suggested that if a location is not open for one month, it could apply for a credit or a refund for the balance on a monthly basis. “If they are not able to rent or use the facility, there should be some ability to seek a partial refund,” Degen said.

Haddad cautioned that if the town doesn’t issue the license, the license effectively goes away, and a former license holder would have to go through the paperwork process with the ABCC (Alcohol Beverage Control Commission) again.

He advised that the town can only do a refund by June. Anything after that time would be a rebate, adding that he didn’t want to get into the issue of rebates.

Following further discussion, the Board closed the Public Hearing.

Selectman Degen then moved and the Board voted unanimously that the Select Board grant a fee reduction policy based on the Governor’s state of emergency directives for the pandemic.

Any business with a liquor license in town could apply for a fee waiver for any month in which they serve no alcohol. The yearly fee of $3,000 would be prorated for $250 a month and that amount could be applied to 2021 liquor licenses, pending final approval by the Board and Town Counsel.