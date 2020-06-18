Select Board Short Takes

Select Board Chair

As is tradition following a town election, the Select Board reorganized and elected a Chair. At their Monday evening virtual meeting, the Select Board voted to have current Groton Select Board Chair Alison Manugian serve another term as Chair.

Town Hall Opening: Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board that the Town Hall would be opened to the public on Monday, June 29. He added that for now, Boards and Commissions would continue to conduct their meetings on ZOOM.

Prescott School Sprinkler

Haddad updated the Board that following the Town Meeting vote, the work to install the sprinkler is expected to start the first week of July. Xcel, the successful bidder, is working with BLW Engineering on the project. Groton Building Inspector Bob Garside will serve as Clerk of the Works.

Outside Fall Town Meeting?: With the success of the outdoor Spring Town Meeting, Haddad suggested to the Select Board that they might consider holding the Fall Town Meeting outdoors, perhaps in the September, October timeframe.

Select Board Summer Schedule

The Select Board voted the following summer schedule for their meetings.

Monday, June 22, 2020 -- No Meeting

Monday, June 29, 2020 – Regularly Scheduled Meeting

---

Monday, July 6, 2020 -- No Meeting

Monday, July 13, 2020 – Regularly Scheduled Meeting

Monday, July 20, 2020 -- No Meeting

Monday, July 27, 2020 – Regularly Scheduled Meeting

---

Monday, August 3, 2020 -- No Meeting

Monday, August 10, 2020 -- Regularly Scheduled Meeting

Monday, August 17, 2020 -- No Meeting

Monday, August 24, 2020 -- Regularly Scheduled Meeting

Monday, August 31, 2020 -- No Meeting

---