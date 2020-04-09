Short Takes: Closures Extended; the Sr. Center Leak; Trash Bags & Stickers

Closure Extended to May 4, 2020

Following the extension of the Stay-At-Home order from Governor Charlie Baker, the Select Board voted unanimously to extend the closure of the Groton Town Hall, Groton Public Library, Groton Center and Groton Country Club to the public through Monday, May 4, 2020.

Town Manager Haddad advised that Town employees will continue to work remotely. Residents can contact Town Hall by leaving messages or sending emails.

Hiring Freeze: In addition, the Select Board instituted a hiring freeze effective immediately. No vacant positions will be filled in the immediate future. In a release Town Manager advised, “This is done in conjunction with the spending freeze instituted by the Town Manager. The Select Board and Town Manager are taking these steps to put the Town in the best possible position to address the impacts caused by this pandemic.”

The Center Water Leak

Updating the Select Board on the status of the leak at The Center, Town Manager Mark Haddad advised that he, DPW Director Tom Delaney, and Quintin Shea met with the town’s insurance adjuster to develop a plan to repair the building. He said they came away in agreement that the damage was caused by the negligence of the plumber on the original construction job. The town’s insurance company has approved a plan to replace all damaged areas and will subrogate against the plumber’s insurance company. “We hope repair work will begin ASAP,” he said.

Orange Bags and Stickers

Town Manager Haddad told the Select Board that the DPW is back to full work with new safety protocols in place as approved by the chair. He advised that all orange bag sales have ceased at the Transfer Station. Bags are still required for the disposal of trash and they can be purchased at Shaw’s, Country Farms Convenience, and Shop and Save in Ayer.