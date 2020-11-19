Short Takes: COVID-19, Building Commissioner, Tax Classification

COVID Update

Town Manager Mark Haddad updated the Select Board, advising them that “nine cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 14 days, and that the number is trending higher although with the new color coding, Groton falls in the gray area.” He urged residents to continue diligence in wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Building Commissioner Appointment

The Select Board voted unanimously to ratify the Town Manager’s appointment of Bob Garside as the Building Commissioner for the Town. Garside passed all State classes and received his State certification as a Building Commissioner.

Tax Classification Postponed