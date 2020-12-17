Short Takes: No Bonfire; Keeping Town Hall Clean; Next SB Meeting

No Christmas Tree Bonfire This Year

Groton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy said that this year the Fire Department will not be conducting the traditional Christmas Tree burning at Town Field due to the COVID-19 distancing and other restrictions.

Town Hall Ductwork

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board that the Town Hall duct work was fully cleaned last week, adding that he is “extremely pleased with the manner in which the cleaning and maintaining of the Town Hall and other public building has been conducted during the pandemic.

"I would like to thank our DPW employees for their hard work, particularly Trina Walsh, Jim Kuzmitch, Jen Wade and Quintin Shea for their outstanding efforts.”

He noted that the town continues to operate under all other protocols as approved by the Select Board.

Next Meeting - Select Board