Status Conference For Man Charged In Quadruple Murder Set for June 15
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:27pm Heraldgroton
Orion Krause
Orion Krause is charged with the September 8, 2017 Groton murders of his 60 year old mother, his grand-parents, in their 80s and a 68 year old caretaker. Krause allegedly used a baseball bat to kill his mother Elizabeth “Buffy” Krause, 60, of Rockport;
his grandparents Frank Danby Lackey III, 89, and Elizabeth Lackey, 85, both of Common Street in Groton; and their caretaker Bertha Mae Parker, 68, also of Groton. Krause was held at Bridgewater State Hospital without bail while undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.
According to Edward W. Wayland, Attorney for Orion Krause, the next scheduled court date for Mr. Krause is June 15, 2020 for a Status Conference. A status conference is a meeting with a judge where updated information is provided to the Court. In this case, the Court is awaiting several medical reports including a report from the Commonwealth’s Medical Examiner. Additionally, a trial date may be set at the time of the conference.
