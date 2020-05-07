Status Conference For Man Charged In Quadruple Murder Set for June 15

Orion Krause is charged with the September 8, 2017 Groton murders of his 60 year old mother, his grand-parents, in their 80s and a 68 year old caretaker. Krause allegedly used a baseball bat to kill his mother Elizabeth “Buffy” Krause, 60, of Rockport;

his grandparents Frank Danby Lackey III, 89, and Elizabeth Lackey, 85, both of Common Street in Groton; and their caretaker Bertha Mae Parker, 68, also of Groton. Krause was held at Bridgewater State Hospital without bail while undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.