Town Manager’s Announcement Of New Policy To Reduce Rate of Covid-19 Spread

From Mark W. Haddad, town Manager

Due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Town of Groton and in the abundance of caution, access to Town Hall will return to appointment only effective November 5, 2020. Town Hall will be closed to the public and only accessible by appointment. Please contact the Department you need to meet with by phone or email to schedule appointments. Residents can still drop off payments and other correspondence in the “Drop Box” located at the rear of the Town Hall. We appreciate your patience and cooperation with this change of access as we continue to take every precaution to protect our residents and employees while dealing with this Pandemic.

In addition, Governor Charles Baker has issued additional orders effective November 6, 2020 [see Gov Baker’s annoumcement in this section] requiring the wearing of face coverings in public by anyone over the age of five. In addition,

there will be a mandatory night- time closing of certain businesses to the public each day not later than 9:30 p.m. Some of the businesses include restaurants with on-site seating serving of food and alcohol (take-out and delivery still allowed after this time), indoor and outdoor events, youth and adult amateur sports activities and fitness centers and health clubs. The full text of the Governor’s new Orders can be found on the Town’s website at www.grotonma.gov . We urge the public to comply with these new orders.

The Town of Groton and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts are taking unprecedented steps in order to reduce the rate of spread by working proactively to reduce transmission and promote public health recommendations. We urge all citizens to exercise appropriate measures in order to reduce the risk of infection. Additional information regarding risk and containment can be found on the CDC website https:// www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- nCoV/.