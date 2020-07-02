Town Manager Expects $350,000 Deficit By Year End

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad updated the Select Board on the FY2020 receipts at their Monday night meeting.

He advised that the Country Club would reflect a deficit of $160,000. He added that due to the microburst and the extensive cleanup and repair required, resulting in more than $100,000 in unexpected expenses, “The Groton Electric Light Department is not going to be able make their fourth quarter payment to the town of about $180,000.”

Haddad said, “I expect a $350,000 revenue deficit at the end of the fiscal year. But with the spending freeze savings, I hope to cover this. It will, however, affect Free Cash in the fall.”

Select Board member John Giger said he was concerned that GELD could not make its fourth quarter payment to the town. Haddad assured Giger, “GELD will pay us the $180,000, maybe over five payments in 2021 instead of four payments. Regardless they will pay us this money.”