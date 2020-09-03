Town Manager Mark Haddad Receives "Outstanding" Evaluation

by Connie Sartini

Select Board Chairman Alison Manugian announced Monday night that Town Manager Mark Haddad in his recently completed performance evaluation by the Select Board has received the rank of "Outstanding", with a score of 641 out of a possible 780.

Manugian cited Haddad’s leadership, his support for town employees, his financial acumen, his conservative budgeting, his success with major construction projects, and his effectiveness through COVID-19 and these difficult times. “I want to thank you Mark and Dawn (Dunbar) for supporting you.”

The Board used a comprehensive Evaluation Form in which each Select Board member provided a

rating in a number of categories. These were then tallied to arrive at the composite number of 641 and the "Outstanding" designation.