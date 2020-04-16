Town Meeting Could Be Postponed To June Or July Says Moderator

by Connie Sartini

Under Mass. General Law Chapter 39, Section 10, the Town Moderator may recess and continue a posted Town Meeting to a time, date and place certain in the event of a public health, public safety or weather-related emergency.

Groton Town Moderator Jason Kauppi advised the Select Board during their Monday night virtual meeting that, although the date of Town Meeting is driven by the desire to hold the town election in June, the Legislature and the Governor approved legislation that allows a Town Meeting be held after July 1. “If May 18 is not safe, town officials can postpone it (annual spring town meeting) to June or July and can do this multiple times.”

Kauppi suggested that the location of the Town Meeting could also be changed, whether at the Performing Arts Center or perhaps outside. “At this point, it’s one day at a time. We have to have a contingency to make people safe. There is no point in making a decision at this time.”

Town Clerk Michael Bouchard pointed out, “If Jason moves Town Meeting, only the Select Board can change the date for the election.” Bouchard added that he strongly “encourages using absentee ballots. Hopefully, not as many people will show up at the polls.” This will also be a protection for the poll workers, many of whom are seniors. Using absentee ballots will give town officials some idea of how many will actually come to the polls to vote.

Select Board member John Giger added that he wanted to “encourage residents who want to ask for absentee ballots, and we can see how big a problem we have, “Town Manager Mark Haddad advised that the Select Board can change the June 9 election date as long as it’s held by June 30. The Select Board has the authority under MGL Chapter 45 to move the date of a local election to a date prior to June 30, providing a 20-day notice is given. State law sets a June 30 deadline for local elections.

Select Board Chairman Alison Manugian said she wanted to make this “decision sooner rather than later.”

Bouchard suggested waiting to May 4 to see what happens with the State of Emergency.