Town-Wide Curb-Side Pickup Evaluated

by Connie Sartini

Town Manager Mark Haddad advised the Select Board that there has been a request from a resident asking about curbside pickup. He said that currently the town sells stickers for use at the Transfer Station. He said sales of the stickers brings $4000 per year through the sales and another $1000 in bag sales. He added that he is reaching out to get the private hauler costs, and asked the Board if they wanted to pursue moving forward on a potential change. He asked, “Are you interested in curbside pickup?”

Haddad pointed out, “We would need to understand the revenue loss versus the cost of disposal.” He suggested that there may be ways to offset expenses even with Curb-Side Pickup. For example, the town could consider requiring the use of bags for Curb-Side Pickup. There are 4100 households in town.