Two-Car Collision on Boston Road

Two cars, both travelling westbound on Boston Rd. at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11 were involved in a motor vehicle accident. The first car stopped in order to turn left onto Robin Hill Rd. when the second car rear-ended the first car. The driver of the first car, a Groton woman, age 43, was transported to the hospital. The driver of the second car, a Groton male age 17, was cited for speeding and distracted driving. Photo courtesy Groton Police Dept.