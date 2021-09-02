Upgrade Will Make Old Ayer Road Intersection More Perilous For Some Motorists

Intersection Upgrade Legend

A. Install bypass lane to allow traffic traveling along Rte. 119 into Groton to go around traffic waiting to make left-hand turn onto Old Ayer Road.

B. Slightly widen and straiten the southern leg by the Mobil Station to create better turning access and sight lines.

C. Install signs allowing ‘large trucks’ only to make a left-hand turn onto Main street via the southern leg.

D. Keep bi-directional traffic flow on the northern leg leading from Main Street onto Old Ayer Road. E. All passenger vehicles making left-hand turns onto Main Street from Old Ayer Road must turn onto Rte. 119/Main Street from here.

F. Install a sidewalk across Prescott Common.

G. Consider installing traffic calming barriers at the southern leg.