What Will Happen At 797 Boston Rd?

Several readers have expressed interest and concern for the clear-cutting and demolition of the historic 1805 home on the only non-commercial parcel facing onto the Four Corners intersection at 797 Boston Road. The 2.6-acre property, located at the intersection of Forge Village road and Boston road, is opposite Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 119. Before demolition, the house was listed as a three-family but had fallen into disrepair and was not habitable. According to Groton Land use director Takashi Tada, a demolition permit was issued for the house in late spring.

Asked why the 18-month demolition delay exemption for historic buildings was not invoked, Bob DeGroot, Chair of the Groton Historical Commission, said a careful evaluation of the structure indicated it was so deteriorated that it was beyond saving. He said the Commission did not want to invoke the exemption power without good reason.

Several years ago the parcel’s owners went before Town Meeting in an effort to rezone the property for commercial development, but were turned down. According to the Town’s property record, the property is owned by 119 Partners LLC whose corporate address is listed as 11 Summer Street, Suite 8 in Chelmsford. The property record shows that the property was purchased for $750,000 in June 2005. Its current assessed value is listed at $241,400.