Loaves And Fishes Food Pantry Is Temporarily Closed

After much thought, and with heavy hearts, we have decided to close the Loaves and Fishes Pantry temporarily due to the challenge of keeping our clients, volunteers and staff safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

We are grateful to our volunteers who worked tirelessly to help the staff transform the Pantry to a drive-thru operation which has worked well during the past few weeks. Without their hard work we would have needed to close even sooner. The health and safety of our clients is core to our mission, and the health and safety of our volunteers and staff is essential to achieving our mission.

We know our clients depend on us to make ends meet and understand that many need us even more in the current circumstances. This was not an easy decision but it was a necessary one. We will be monitoring the situation closely and will reopen as soon as we feel we can do so safely.

Please check the following regularly for an announcement about when we will re-open:

• Website: https:// loavesfishespantry.org

• Subscribe to our email: https:// loavesfishespantry.org/contact- us/subscribe/

• Telephone message: 978-772- 4627.

My sincere thanks to everyone for your support during this difficult time and my best for good health.

Sincerely,

Patty