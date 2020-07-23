Acorn Tree Service: Pro Bono Work at Groton Place

Acorn Tree Service of Harvard recently completed a major project for New England Forestry Foundation in Groton. Four employees spent five hours carefully chipping up and removing 20 piles of branches at Groton Place on Long Hill Road. They also chain-sawed 4 very large pine trees and and removed them into the woods. These are trees which came down in the May 15 micro burst.

Acorn owner Sean Bilodeau did the work at no charge, as part of his annual “Arbor Day” donation to a government/charitable organization. Shown here, from right to left Ed, Curtis and Dave from Acorn, with Rick Muehlke (far left), the very happy NEFF property manager.