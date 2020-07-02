Missing Girl Found Quickly by GPD

On June 26 12:02 p.m., the Groton Police Department received a report of a missing child at Bertozzi’s off of Townsend Road. The five-year-old girl was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. She was wearing a white tee shirt and a pink skirt. They put out a missing child report and asked residents that live in the area to please check their yards. They advised people not to go into the woods as search dogs were being deployed. A half hour later, a very happy little girl was reunited with her family. And she got a little love from K-9 Officer Bane [above]. The Groton Police Department thanks all who called in to offer assistance.