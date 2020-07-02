No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices
Home / News / People

Missing Girl Found Quickly by GPD

Thu, 07/02/2020 - 3:45pm Heraldgroton

On June 26 12:02 p.m., the Groton Police Department received a report of a missing child at Bertozzi’s off of Townsend Road. The five-year-old girl was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. She was wearing a white tee shirt and a pink skirt. They put out a missing child report and asked residents that live in the area to please check their yards. They advised people not to go into the woods as search dogs were being deployed. A half hour later, a very happy little girl was reunited with her family. And she got a little love from K-9 Officer Bane [above]. The Groton Police Department thanks all who called in to offer assistance.

 

Comment Policy: 
Please send comments to grotonherald@gmail.com

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
161 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
[above Main Street Café]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here