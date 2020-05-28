Paying Respects

Memorial Day Prayer: Dear Heavenly Father, let us not forget all those who fought and died for our freedom as we gather for this important Memorial Day. May your wisdom and counsel guide us as we seek, for God and country. Teach us to think wisely and carefully before we speak, to act with courage and conviction for the good of all rather than simply for vested interests. To deal charitably with one another that we may all continue to enjoy mutual respect. May we serve You in spirit and in truth, that our accomplishments will be built upon the firm foundations of charity and justice. Give us the power to believe in ourselves, in what we can do, in what we can be, and what we are. May the grace of God be with us all. Amen