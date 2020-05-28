Preparing the Town for Memorial Day

Members of the Groton Garden Club freshened planters at Groton Center Fire Station and Groton Police Department, using a red, white and blue theme in preparation for Memorial Day. The group also ensured that the 9/11 Memorial Garden at the Fire Station and the small garden at the Police Station were weeded and refreshed. Members of the team included (l to r). Claire Wilson, Carol Carter, Connie Sartini, Penny Hommeyer, Marie Lane and Linda Andelman. Photo courtesy of the Groton Garden Club