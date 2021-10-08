No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / News / People

Suited Up For Hornets To Inspect Union Congregational Steeple

Fri, 10/08/2021 - 12:02pm Heraldgroton

No, Halsey Platt of Platt Builders and lead carpenter Billy Dawes are not suiting up to join Elon Musk for a trip to Mars. In this photo they have donned protective gear against bald-faced hornets, which can be super aggressive, as they prepare to closely examine the Union Congregational Church Steeple from the bucket of a massive crane. [See photo front page of last week’s Groton Herald.] Photo by Steve Lieman

 

Removing the weather vane in preparing to remove, repair and replace the steeple.

View of the steeple from way up there.

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
161 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
[above Main Street Café]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here