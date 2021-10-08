Suited Up For Hornets To Inspect Union Congregational Steeple

No, Halsey Platt of Platt Builders and lead carpenter Billy Dawes are not suiting up to join Elon Musk for a trip to Mars. In this photo they have donned protective gear against bald-faced hornets, which can be super aggressive, as they prepare to closely examine the Union Congregational Church Steeple from the bucket of a massive crane. [See photo front page of last week’s Groton Herald.] Photo by Steve Lieman